Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has admitted that the club’s summer transfer plans are uncertain, with the shutdown of the season leaving them in the dark as to what the situation will be when football returns.

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray will have been hoping to be busy in the upcoming transfer window. Rovers will be in need of a new goalkeeper when Christian Walton’s loan deal comes to an end and their defensive ranks – already pretty limited – will be even more light on the ground when Tosin Adarabioyo returns to Manchester City.

The shutdown of football and suspension of the season has thrown the game into uncertainty and clubs do not know what to expect of the upcoming summer transfer window. Clubs will not have the funds that they would have hoped for and Blackburn boss Mowbray has provided an insight into the uncertainty.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, Mowbray said that there are plenty of questions regarding the situation but are yet to hear any answers. He said:

“What’s the financial situation of every club going to be when we get back to work? Are we going to have to sell players, are we going to have to develop our own?

“We have some gaping holes in goalkeeper and at centre half with players who are on loan. Are those players already at the club? How are going to recruit people if we need to replace them, are we just going to take more loans or free transfers?

“These are the questions but there are no answers because we don’t know how long it’s going to go on for. Every club will be in the same situation.”

Clubs will have to be shrewd in their transfer business this summer if they want to strengthen the positions they see as weak. Free transfers are likely to be used widely and if teams are unable to bring in players, it could see youth academy players make the jump up to senior football for next season.