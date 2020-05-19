According to a report from Football Insider, Swansea City are primed and ready to steal in for ex-West Brom wing Thievy Bifouma. Swansea are not alone in their race to sign the Congolese international and face interest from a number of fellow Championship clubs.

Bifouma featured for the Baggies in a half-season loan from Catalan side Espanyol between January 2014 and June 2014. During that short spell, the then 22-year-old featured in just six games for the Black Country side, scoring twice in Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Cardiff City.

He went back to Espanyol and spent time on the road with loans at Almeria, Granada and Reims before a free transfer to French side SC Bastia. It was whilst here that he scored twice in 15 games before a £450,000 move into Turkish football with Osmanlispor.

Bifoura is currently at Yeni Malatyaspor, having arrived there in late-January last year on a free transfer from Ankaragucu. He has made 40 appearances for Malatyaspor, scoring eight goals and providing two assists.

Six of those goals and both assists have come in 20 games this season. It is output that has not only come to the attention of Swansea City but has also caught the attention of others in the Sky Bet Championship.

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that a ‘Swansea source’ has informed them of this news and that the Swans “are aware they face strong competition” in the race to tie the 28-cap/13-goal Congolese international down to a second tilt in English football.

Are Swansea City right to be looking at Thievy Bifouma?