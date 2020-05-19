Hull City chief Ehab Allam has today sent an official letter to EFL Chairman Rick Parry confirming that they strongly oppose against the resumption of the current season as reported by The Telegraph.

Allam, the club’s vice-chairman, has written to Parry and the other 23 Championship clubs outlining his “serious concerns” over the health and safety of such a resumption due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Hull City chief believes it would cost his side around £1.2million to complete the season and has fears over “sporting integrity” should the campaign resume.

Hull are currently 21st in the Championship and have endured a torrid run of form since the turn of the year with them having not won since New Years Day.

There are believed to be a handful of other clubs in the second tier of English football who are against the resumption of the season, two of which are said to be from Yorkshire although these have not been named.

Although the concerns from some quarters are understandable, it does appear somewhat coincidental that the clubs opposing the resumption are those in the lower echelons of the division.

The news of this has sparked outrage from Championship rivals supporters, in particular those of Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion, who are desperate to secure a return to the Premier League.

Here is some of the reaction on social media from rival supporters following the news:

