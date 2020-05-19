Crewe ALEXANDRA’S PROMOTION TO LEAGUE ONE HAVE BOOSTED THEIR HOPES OF SIGNING bLACKPOOL LOANEE MICHAEL NOTTINGHAM ON A PERMANENT BASIS.

The League Two season has been finished and is set to be decided on a points-per-game system, which would see the Railwaymen finish 2nd behind Swindon Town.

Nottingham, who is 31 years old, joined Crewe on loan from Blackpool in the January transfer window and impressed for David Artell’s side. His contract at Bloomfield Road expires next month meaning he is set to become a free agent.

Artell will be in the hunt for reinforcements to his squad as he gears up for League One this summer and Nottingham is likely to be high up on his transfer wish list. He adds experience and depth into their defensive options and has played in the third tier before.

He has racked up over 250 appearances so far in his career. He started out in non-league with various spells with the likes of Romulus, Redditch United and Gresley before Solihull Moors signed him in 2016.

The full-back became a key player for the Moors and spent three years at Damson Park. Salford City then swooped to sign him in 2016 and he helped them gain promotion to the National League during his time in the North-West.

Nottingham got his move to the Football League two years ago to Blackpool but could now be set for a permanent switch to Crewe.

His chances of a move to Gresty Road depend on whether he is part of new Tangerines’ boss Neil Critchley’s plans for next term, but Crewe being in League One will certainly boost their chances of getting him.

Will Crewe land Nottingham on a permanent deal?