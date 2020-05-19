Hull City chief Ehab Allam has attempted to block Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion’s quest for promotion as they confirm they are opposing the restart of the current Championship season as reported by The Telegraph.

The Tigers have sent an official letter to EFL Chairman Rick Parry regarding the matter as they strongly oppose against the resumption of the season.

Allam, the club’s vice-chairman, has written to Parry and the other 23 Championship clubs outlining his “serious concerns” over the health and safety of such a resumption due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Hull City chief believes it would cost his side around £1.2million to complete the season and has fears over “sporting integrity” should the campaign resume.

Allam wrote: “I do not presently believe that the 2019/20 season can be safely completed without unnecessarily exposing Championship clubs to potential legal action in the event that one or more of its employees (or their family members) were to become infected with COVID-19.”

“As made clear on last week’s conference call, I am against the 2019/20 season being completed under the present circumstances and in light of the wider public health issues facing the United Kingdom at the present time.”

“My position remains that the season should be voided and (with no further games played and efforts instead being focused upon ensuring a safe return in the advance of next season, whenever that ultimately takes place), with this means of drawing a conclusion to the 2019/20 season (including how the important questions of promotion and relegation would then be addressed) being put to a formal vote pursuant to the EFL’s Articles of Association.”

SPECIFIC GAIN

It is believed that there are at least three other clubs which are also against the season being resumed including two of those teams being from Yorkshire.

Hull are currently 21st in the Championship and have endured a torrid run of form since the turn of the year with them having not won since New Years Day.

Their downturn in form has coincided with the loss of two of their key players in Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki.

Although there are undoubtedly concerns over the resumption of the season, it beggars the question if certain clubs are opposing the idea for their own specific gain.