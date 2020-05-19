Mansfield town are in negotiations with nicky maynard over a new contract, as announced by their official club website.

The experienced striker’s current contract at Field Mill expires at the end of next month but they are trying to extend his stay.

Maynard, who is 33 years old, joined the Stags last summer on a one-year deal and scored 15 goals in all competitions this past season.

He spent the 2017/18 campaign at Bury and bagged 21 goals for the Shakers to fire them to promotion to League One before switching to Mansfield.

The League Two outfit announced their retained list yesterday and have released the likes of Conrad Logan, Craig Davies, Neal Bishop and Otis Khan.

Graham Coughlan’s side are also in talks with Joe Riley, Tom Fielding and Jordan Graham over contract extensions.

Keeping Maynard would be a big boost to Mansfield’s promotion hopes for next season as he is a proven goal scorer in the fourth tier and adds more experience into their ranks.

He has played in the Premier League in the past for West Ham United and Cardiff City, as well as also having spells with the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Bristol City, MK Dons, Wigan Athletic and Aberdeen. He has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date, scoring 138 goals.

Mansfield are preparing for next term already and their squad is looking strong with players such as CJ Hamilton, Mal Benning, Danny Rose and James Clarke under contract for next term. Can they keep hold of Maynard? Let us know in the poll below.

Will Maynard stay at Mansfield?