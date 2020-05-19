experienced boss nigel clough is available after leaving burton albion yesterday.

The ex-Derby County and Sheffield United manager has emerged in the running for the vacant Luton Town position.

The Hatters have a vacancy after parting company with Graeme Jones during the break from football and have been linked with the likes of Nathan Jones and Nigel Adkins. Mick Harford, who guided them to promotion from League One last season, is in interim charge.

Clough, who is 54 years old, could be considered by Luton now. He has spent the past four-and-a-half seasons in charge of Burton and has done an impressive job with the Brewers on a shoestring budget.

The former Nottingham Forest and Liverpool midfielder started his managerial career with Burton as player-manager in 1998 and eventually left that post in 2009 for Championship side Derby County.

Clough spent four years at Pride Park before a spell in the dugout at Sheffield United in League One, where he guided the Blades to the FA Cup semi-final.

He re-joined Burton in December 2015 and got them promoted from League One before keeping them up in the second tier in the season after against the odds.

The Brewers were eventually relegated under Clough in 2018 and have been comfortably mid-table in League One since then.

Luton are currently in a relegation battle and face a test in avoiding the drop back into the third tier if the season resumes. Clough knows that division inside out, has plenty of contacts and could be the ideal man for the Kenilworth Road club in that scenario.

