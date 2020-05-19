Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa’s guidance and stewardship are a different beast to what Whites fans saw under the likes of Paul Heckingbottom and *shudders* David Hockaday. Leeds United fans have a lot to be thankful for there. Organisationally too, they are a far cry from the shambolic madness typified by Massimo Cellino.

Andrea Radrizzani is the chief architect of that. He introduced order and foresight where there were just chaos and knee-jerk. That foresight has allowed the Whites to be ahead of the curve regarding COVID-19 testing report the Mail Online.

Football is gearing up to restart at Premier League and Sky Bet Championship level. A huge part of that will be a comprehensive testing programme to ensure that both leagues can guarantee the safety of the players under their control. The Premier League and Championship have chosen different testing companies to ensure this with the EFL hiring National Pathology to administer their tests.

Testing is dues to start with Championship sides this Thursday ahead of a planned return to more formal training. As it stands, there is no formal date set for a return to the football side of things. The tests will be sourced centrally by the EFL but Championship clubs will be expected to share the costs which the Mail estimates to be around £100,000. The results of the tests, which will be kept private, will take 24 hours to process and no player will be allowed to return to training unless testing negative – which figures.

The Mail Online’s David Coverdale also reports that Leeds United are one step ahead of the rest as they “had already ordered their own on-site testing machine.” This device will render results in around two-and-a-half hours but will not supplant the EFL’s mandatory testing which takes precedence.

Rather, it will be used as a back-up and an extra precautionary measure for club staff and the players’ family members.

Looking forward to Leeds United getting back into a training groove?