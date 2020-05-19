League One clubs are currently at a stalemate in deciding how to finish the end of the season. However, that has still not stopped clubs beginning to plan for next season. Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has revealed to The News he is keen on making one his loan players a permanent one.

Cameron McGeehan has been one of Portsmouth’s stand out players this seasons since he was brought in during the January transfer window. Following a change in manager, McGeehan was told he was surplus to requirements at Barnsley, so Pompey jumped at the opportunity to bring him to Fratton Park on loan in January. Up until the enforced break, McGeehan made 15 appearances for the South Coast side, scoring two goals along the way. Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has made it clear he is a big fan of McGeehan and would love to have him part of his playing squad for next season.

“For myself as a manager, would I be interested in Cameron next season? Yes I would, 100 per cent I would.”

McGeehan isn’t a stranger to the south coast with his grandmother living in the nearby Portchester. Portsmouth are a club very much on the up and they currently sit in 4th place in League One, just two points of second-place Rotherham United. Whilst they EFL is confident the playoffs will be played, Pompey have every chance in getting into The Championship. Regardless of what league Portsmouth are in next season, Jackett is confident that McGeehan would be open to a return if a deal can be agreed.

“For Cameron, he has enjoyed it here and he has liked his time at Pompey.”

McGeehan currently has a year left on his contract at Barnsley, and with the current financial situation surrounding most EFL clubs due to coronavirus, Jackett knows he may have a task on his hands to bring in the former Luton man.

” We would be interested but what next season looks like financially is not clear yet. ‘While our people put together several different projections, until we actually do know what next season looks like then it’s very difficult to commit to any type of budget.”

With League One likely to close down their season, as League Two clubs have voted to, Portsmouth and Jackett will have to wait until the summer/the opening of the next window to get this deal done.