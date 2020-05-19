Three, short years before they were relegated from the Premier League, Leeds United were appearing in the Champions League Semi-Final against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium. The game was evenly poised, the first leg at Elland Road being a 0-0 draw.

It was a Champions League dream run that began with a 3-1 aggregate victory over 1860 Munich in their qualifying game.

In the first group stage, the Whites were walloped 4-0 by Barcelona at the Nou Camp but beat AC Milan (1-0) and Besiktas (6-0) at Elland Road, drawing the rest of their three games to go through to a second group stage.

Here, a pair of losses against Real Madrid (0-2 home and 3-2 away) matched up against wins against Lazio (0-1 away) and Anderlecht (2-1 home, 1-4 away) and a 3-3 draw against Lazio at Elland Road.

That set up a quarter-final, two-leg affair against Spaniards Deportivo La Coruña with Leeds winning at Elland Road (3-0) and the Spaniards winning on home soil (2-0). Leeds United was through to a Champions League semi-final against Spanish powerhouses Valencia.

The first game at Elland Road was a hard-fought 0-0 draw on May 2. Six days later Leeds United was blown away 3-0 in Spain.

The thing is, Leeds United fans – how well do you know the team from that night – the team that faced Valencia in the Mestalla?

Give our quiz a go and see if you can get all the players from that night inside the time limit. Full names, please.

Oh, no Google peeking! Good luck.