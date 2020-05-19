QUIZ: Leeds United fans how well do you know the 2001 Champions League side
Three, short years before they were relegated from the Premier League, Leeds United were appearing in the Champions League Semi-Final against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium. The game was evenly poised, the first leg at Elland Road being a 0-0 draw.
It was a Champions League dream run that began with a 3-1 aggregate victory over 1860 Munich in their qualifying game.
In the first group stage, the Whites were walloped 4-0 by Barcelona at the Nou Camp but beat AC Milan (1-0) and Besiktas (6-0) at Elland Road, drawing the rest of their three games to go through to a second group stage.
Here, a pair of losses against Real Madrid (0-2 home and 3-2 away) matched up against wins against Lazio (0-1 away) and Anderlecht (2-1 home, 1-4 away) and a 3-3 draw against Lazio at Elland Road.
That set up a quarter-final, two-leg affair against Spaniards Deportivo La Coruña with Leeds winning at Elland Road (3-0) and the Spaniards winning on home soil (2-0). Leeds United was through to a Champions League semi-final against Spanish powerhouses Valencia.
The first game at Elland Road was a hard-fought 0-0 draw on May 2. Six days later Leeds United was blown away 3-0 in Spain.
The thing is, Leeds United fans – how well do you know the team from that night – the team that faced Valencia in the Mestalla?
Give our quiz a go and see if you can get all the players from that night inside the time limit. Full names, please.
Oh, no Google peeking! Good luck.
You scored compared to the average of .
You finished out of .
|Hint
|Answer
|Correct
|GK
|LB
|CB
|CB
|RB
|CM
|CM
|LM
|RM
|STR
|STR
|Sub GK
|Sub 2
|Sub 3
|Sub 4
|Sub 5
|Sub 6
|Sub 7