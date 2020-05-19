Football is on a necessary pause as measures are taken to stem the tide in the fight against the Coronavirus. Like all Sky Bet Championship sides, Leeds United are having to wait for football to be given the green light to return. However, some clubs are not happy about the season resuming, the Daily Mail referring to them as the ‘Gang of Five’. Speaking to Football Insider, former Whites striker Noel Whelan has harsh for that quintet.

Leeds United have ridden the crest of a wave this season. Staying largely on the breakers at the top, the Whites have also seen the troughs and drops in form. However, they’ve recovered from this and are sitting pretty at the top of the Championship pile with a comfortable seven-point cushion between themselves and the playoff pack headed by Fulham. All that is old news to Whites fans, including Noel Whelan.

The return to training is just around the corner, the Premier League is leading the way by convening small-group training soon. When the Premier League barks, the Championship usually wags its tail. Pretty soon, Leeds United and their rivals will soon bring their campaigns out of mothballs and blow the dust off their three-month pauses. As we wrote about here on The72, not if this ‘Gang of Five’ gets their own way.

If they get their own way, the above strike from Luke Ayling against Huddersfield Town could be one of the last goals that Leeds United fans get to see this season. The ‘Gang of Five’, including three of Leeds United’s Yorkshire rivals, sit “resolutely opposed to resuming the season” according to the Daily Mail.

A decision such as what this five are pushing for could possibly lead to conflicts with the Premier League. The Premier League are thought to be wanting ‘like-for-like’ promotion and relegation and are thought resistant to a promotion being ‘awarded’ to Championship sides.

As you’d expect, Whelan is outspoken on the way that this ‘Gang of Five’ is said to be operating. Commenting on how consistent Leeds United have been, Whelan delivers the following broadside: “It is going to be about outweighing the ones that are grumbling. They are only grumbling for their own interests. They should be dealing with their own clubs. If Huddersfield are down there battling, it is because they have not been good enough.”

In typical Whelan style, the former Elland Road favourite took a final swipe saying: “Let them grumble, they are a minority.” Whilst this emphasis is Whelan’s point of view, it could be a dangerous path to tread if you are Leeds United and looking for promotion.

At this point in time, Leeds will want to focus their attention where they can do the most damage. That, quite simply, is on the pitch where they can let their football do the talking.

Is Noel Whelan right? Should the moaning Championship clubs shut up?