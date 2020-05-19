Championship clubs look set to return to training next week ahead of the resumption of the season in mid-June. As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, Brentford boss sat down with chief football writer for the Mirror, John Cross.

Championship clubs have all been in agreement that they want the season to resume when it is safe to do so. Brentford manager, Thomas Frank has a firm belief his players will be ready to get going when the time comes.

“That’s my clear feeling. They all want to come back, play football and compete. Of course that means all of the regulations and rules must be in place. But they all want to play, they want to start to train and play football again,” said Frank

The Dane knows that it won’t be straightforward but is confident the season can get underway once again.

“I have a belief that we can do it. I see all the emails going back and forth between the EFL, the doctors and the directors, about protocols and I have a clear idea that we can do it safely.”

It’s a strange time for Brentford FC. On the field, they have enjoyed one of their most successful seasons in recent times, largely thanks to players like Ollie Watkins. They currently sit 4th in the Championship table and will be looking to solidify their playoff place in an attempt to reach the top tier in English football for the first time since 1946.

After 115 years of playing at Griffin Park, Brentford was gearing up to move to their brand new state of the art stadium. They will be hoping they can fill it with fans as soon as safe to do so, especially if they find themselves playing in the top-flight next season.

Frank went on to say,

“Of course we will miss fans and especially in a season for us, at Brentford, it was farewell to Griffin Park. Everything was in place to give it a beautiful and magical farewell.”

Despite a clear amount of uncertainty, Thomas Frank has made it clear to fans everyone at the club is ready to do what it takes to get into the Premier League next season, especially with a new stadium on the horizon.