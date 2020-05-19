Speaking on Eddie Hearn and Tony Bellew’s ‘Talk The Talk’ YouTube show, Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has said it would be “out of order” to bring an early end to the League One campaign.

The League One season remains in limbo. At the time of writing this, there is still yet to be a decision made regarding the future of the 2019/20 campaign, as to whether it will be completed or brought to a premature end.

Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has been a vocal figure for Posh and other teams who want the season to be seen out and now, Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has shown his support for MacAnthony.

Barton – who has helped guide Fleetwood to 5th place after 35 matches – has said that it would be “out of order” to bring an early end to the campaign and decide the standings by points-per-game. He said:

“We’ve got Sunderland, Peterborough and Wycombe all scrapping for one play-off place. It looks like Wycombe are going to get it if they go points-per-game. Darragh MacAnthony is alluding he’s going to go bizarre. I’d go nuts as well. It’s out of order. We’ve got to finish the league.

“We’ve got to get moving is my take. I’m happy to take that calculated risk based on everything I’ve been told about testing, about the distancing in place. If we don’t get back moving what are we going to do? Just sit and stay in our house and watch people go out of business.”

Peterborough, Fleetwood, Oxford United, Portsmouth, Sunderland and Ipswich Town issued a joint-statement via MacAnthony’s Twitter last week (see below), stating their intent to see out the season. Will the six sides get the decision they want? Or will the EFL and League One clubs bring an early end to the season?