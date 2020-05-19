According to a report from the Derby Telegraph, Derby County are set to bid farewell to winger Ikechi Anya when his contract with the club comes to an end at the end of next month.

Players’ expiring contracts are very much up in the air still, with the season set to go way beyond the end of players’ deals if the campaign restarts. Some will have their deals extended until at least the end of the current campaign while others will be let go once their original contract comes to an end.

One man who looks set to become a free agent once his contract comes to an end is Derby County winger Ikechi Anya. Anya’s contract at Pride Park comes to an end at the end of next month and the Derby Telegraph has reported that the Scot is set to depart the club when his deal expires.

Anya – who joined Derby County in the summer of 2016 from Watford – has not played a first-team game for the Rams since the 2018 play-off semi-finals against Fulham, failing to make a single appearance for the club under both Frank Lampard and Gary Rowett

Anya has struggled to nail down a spot in Derby’s side and has registered a total of 38 appearances for the club since joining almost four years ago, with injury problems limiting his involvement in recent years. In the process, the 32-year-old has scored one goal and laid on five assists, being operated as either a left-back or left midfielder.

