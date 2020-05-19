Following ‘almost’ two seasons back in the Championship, West Bromwich Albion could find themselves a Premier League club once more, sooner rather than later, whether that be on the pitch or decided on a points per game basis.

Their supporters have been on a rollercoaster journey particularly in the past couple of decades with their promotions and relegations back and forth from the Championship to the Premier League.

Despite the heartbreak of last season, Slaven Bilic has bought a camaraderie back to the club and they find themselves second in the Championship with a healthy six-point lead over third-placed Fulham before the suspension of the campaign due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

There is still uncertainty over the resumption of the current season but whilst there is a lack of football we have something to test your knowledge on the history of West Bromwich Albion with this quiz – find out how you get on. Good luck!