DUEL: Who your Luton Town player of the year so far?
Luton Town have faced a hard, hard season in their first return to the Sky Bet Championship in 12 years.
After their relegation from the Championship at the end of the 2006/07 campaign (they finished 23rd), it was another two, successive relegations through League One and League Two and into the Conference. They reached the Conference Playoffs in their first three seasons – twice being beaten in the Final.
At the fifth time of asking, Luton made it back to the Football League as Conference champions at the end of the 2013/14 campaign. Solid in League Two, the Hatters first consolidated and then successive promotions from League Two (finishing 2d) and League One (finishing as champions) gave them this season’s chance to mix with some of the EFL’s big boys.
It’s been a struggle this season and Luton sit next to bottom and six points and 14 goals from safety. They are actually on a decent run of form with just one defeat in their last five games with one of those wins a 2-1 silencing of playoff hopefuls Brentford.
Players have shone at different moments. Hatters fans, mano-a-mano, face-to-face, winner takes it all, who is your player of the season…so far.
Andrew Shinnie
James Collins
James Shea
Callum McManaman
Matty Pearson
Luke Bolton
Harry Cornick
Donervon Daniels
Elliot Lee
Martin Cranie
Dan Potts
Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu
Simon Sluga
James Bree
Jacob Butterfield
Ryan Tunnicliffe
Izzy Brown
Kazenga LuaLua
Glen Rea
Sonny Bradley
