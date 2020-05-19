Former Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel’s Hearts side has been relegated from the Scottish Premiership after the SPFL announced that the 2019/20 season had been brought to a premature end.

The football season has been thrown into uncertainty by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Championship and League One are yet to come to a decision as to whether or not the season will go ahead and if it doesn’t, how the table will be decided.

Premier League clubs are preparing to go back to training today and League Two has decided to bring an end to their season, and on Monday, the SPFL came to a decision regarding the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Celtic were crowned champions and at the other end of the spectrum, Hearts – now managed by former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel – were relegated to the second tier. Stendel was appointed as manager of the Tynecastle side in December, just under two months after he was relieved of his services as Barnsley manager.

In his time with the club so far, Stendel has managed 17 games, guiding the Jam Tarts to five wins, five draws and seven defeats. Despite the best efforts of the ex-Tykes boss, Hearts were unable to guide themselves to safety, condemning them to second division football for the first time since 2005.

Upon the announcement, Hearts issued a statement on their relegation, saying “to our supporters, we thank you for showing patience and continuing to back the club. We will continue to fight against what we believe is an unjust outcome.” With the club not settling for the decision, it will be interesting to see if Stendel’s side are successful in their efforts to overturn the decision.