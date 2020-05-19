Noel Whelan has offered his views on Leeds United’s pursuit of Queens Park Rangers starlet Bright Osayi-Samuel in an interview with Football Insider.

Whelan has claimed that Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa could opt to use Osayi-Samuel in a more defensive role due to the wealth of wingers at the club.

The youngster has scored six goals and registered eight assists in the Championship this season and has attracted the interest of several clubs including Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion.

Osayi-Samuel was the subject of a £3million bid from Club Brugge last week which was rejected by Rangers.

Former Leeds striker Whelan gave his opinion on the possible signing of the winger saying: “I saw him play a couple of times and his progression has been very good.”

“He has loads of pace and there is a fantastic winger there but I am not so sure we need more wingers. At the right price possibly.”

“He could play that wing-back role as well and Leeds will look at that because Marcelo Bielsa likes players that can play multiple positions. He has the athleticism to play that right wing-back role. He is really quick and has pace to burn. They rate him very highly at QPR and he was finishing the season strongly.”

QPR have activated a 12-month clause in his contract keeping him at the club until the summer of 2021 but due to the short time left on his current deal he is not expected to command a huge transfer fee.

Mark Warburton’s side are holding out for a fee in excess of £3million should they be forced to allow him to leave but may have to settle for less than they would like due to the financial constraints surrounding the Coronavirus pandemic.