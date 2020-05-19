Scottish side Rangers are facing a transfer tussle to secure the signing of West Bromwich Albion striker Rayhaan Tulloch according to Football Insider.

According to sources, another SPL club as well as two European clubs, are also interested in the talented Albion youngster.

SPL side Hibernian, as well as French giants Marseille and Spanish top-flight strugglers Leganes, are all pursuing Tulloch ahead of a possible move for the forward.

West Brom are eager to tie down one of their most promising young starlets to a new deal despite interest from clubs elsewhere.

Tulloch has reportedly been in discussions with the Midlands club over a new contract but has yet to put pen-to-paper following the signing of his first professional contract in 2018.

The teenager is highly versatile with him being able to play as a striker or on either flank as a pacy winger.

Tulloch has made three senior appearances for West Brom although all three of those came in the FA Cup and he is yet to feature for the club in the league. He did make the bench for a Championship game in February.

The striker has been in prolific form for the club’s Under-23s this season, scoring nine goals and registering four assists from 14 Premier League 2 matches.

West Brom have already lost Louie Rogers to Barcelona who has since moved to Aston Villa as well as Morgan Rogers who was sold to Manchester City. The Midlands club will undoubtedly be eager to not lose another of their long-term talents.