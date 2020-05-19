Leeds United 2019/20 campaign has definitely been an upgrade on last season where, from January to March, they stumbled like a drunk leaving a pub at midnight.

Marcelo Bielsa said at the end of last season that he thought he’d squeezed every drop out of the players that he took so close last time out. He doubted whether there was any more that these players could give over a further season.

Somehow though, with a few choice additions, Bielsa has managed to squeeze even more out of the players he had under his control last season. The side has responded and now lead the Championship with a comfortable buffer to Fulham in 3rd. With the football gods smiling on them, Leeds United could very well be looking at a Premier League place next season. They’ve had their customary blip and recovered from that – entering the COVID-19 lockdown with FIVE straight wins and FIVE clean sheets.

Many Leeds United players have stood out this season at different times. Many players have impressed. Now it’s up to you to decide with this duel. Mano-a-mano, face-to-face, who will be YOUR last man standing.

Who will be your Leeds United player of the season…so far?

