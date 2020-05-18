Tottenham Hotspur have been scouting QPR’s Eberechi Eze over a potential move according to a report from Football London journalist Alasdair Gold.

The 21-year-old forward has been one of the star men for QPR this season. He has been a regular for their first team for a while after breaking through from their academy but this year has been his breakout year and has turned a lot of heads over the last few months. This season, he has scored 12 goals and would be looking to add more if the Sky Bet Championship season is able to be added.

Throughout the season, there has been reports that Tottenham have been interested in signing Eze. Spurs have had success signing hot talents from the EFL, Dele Alli is the most prominent example of this, and many thought Tottenham might end up doing the same with Eze.

It has been confirmed today by Football London journalist Alasdair Gold that Tottenham have had their scouts watching Eze over a potential move. He also detailed why a move could be likely. Gold said there is a good relationship between Tottenham and QPR which would help any negotiation and that Spurs also have good links with the agency that represent the player.

However what could keep Eze at Loftus Road beyond this summer is that Tottenham have a lot of options in attacking midfield, meaning that might think that despite his talent, Eze would struggle to break through into their team. But with a transfer window a while away due to the suspension of the season, Tottenham will have time to consider any potential deal.

What should Ebrechi Eze do?