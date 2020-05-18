Liverpool and Leicester City are fighting to sign Wigan Athletic’s Joe Gelhardt according to a report from Page 59 of the 17th May edition of The Sun.

Before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus, the Latics were struggling and faced the threat of relegation. One of the bright spots has been the form of the 18-year-old Gelhardt. He has started to break into the first team this season and scored his first-ever professional at the start of the season in a match against Hull City.

He has already attracted attention before with Everton being reportedly interested in signing Gelhardt back in February but now they are facing competition from two other Premier League sides including their most fierce rivals. Both Liverpool and Leicester City are now in the hunt to sign the young forward as they look to boost their youth sides.

Liverpool have a big advantage in the chase to sign the young striker once described as the next Wayne Rooney. Gelhardt was born in Liverpool and is reportedly a huge fan of the Premier League leaders. They have also been very good at bringing through youngsters in recent times, meaning there’s little fear he’s going to stew in the reserves for years like in other top teams. But Leicester are also planning to try and sign Gelhardt. They have been watching the young man for a while now and even though they face some very tough competition, they appear to be confident that they can get his signature.

