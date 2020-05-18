Hull City head coach Grant McCann has told the Hull Daily Mail that he can’t wait to get back playing now that his team is injury free.

The Tigers had a nightmare 2020. Before the turn of the year, they had a good chance of making the Sky Bet Championship play-offs. However, they suffered lots of serious injuries at this time with the likes of Jordy de Wijs, Eric Lichaj and Jon Toral all being ruled out at some point. This saw them drop down the table and they were fighting against relegation before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus.

With football potentially coming back in the near future, it appears Hull may be one of the beneficiaries of the lockdown. All of the players who had been out due to injury are now back and ready to play, meaning the Tigers have a real chance of pulling away from the bottom three. And because of all the players being back, McCann can’t wait to get back to action and put behind the complete disaster that the injury crisis brought on them.

He said: “We initially started the season really well. Up until New Year’s Day we were just outside the play-offs when we won at Sheffield Wednesday. We felt really good about ourselves.

“My task was to try and get this club into the Premier League. Everything was going well, everything was going smoothly. I thought we still could’ve been better but then everything just hit us.

“People can say it’s excuses but to lose three or four big players out of your team in the Championship is huge.

“We lost 10, it was a complete disaster. We lost 10 players in the space of no time.

“If you want to add losing Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki to that, it took its toll on the whole group.

“If we do start again I’d feel a lot more confident and comfortable knowing we’ve got some of our big players back.

“It wasn’t an ideal situation the way it was going and the games we were losing but we see light at the end of the tunnel now with everyone fit.”

Can Hull City avoid being relegated?