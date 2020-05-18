Blackburn Rovers are closing in on a deal to sign Sunderland’s Jon McLaughlin according to a report from Page 57 of the 17th May edition of The Sun.

The Black Cats have feared they would be losing McLaughlin for a while with club legend Kevin Phillips speaking of his worry about this recently. Because Sunderland aren’t likely to be promoted, especially if Sky Bet League One is ended early and decided by the Points Per Game model, the 32-year-old goalkeeper is likely to move on at the end of his contract this summer. This is made almost definite by the claims made by Phillips that he would have to take a wage cut to stay at the Stadium of Light.

Now, Blackburn are moving in to grab a bargain signing. Their number one goalkeeper has been Christian Walton but he is only a loan signing with his contracted club being Brighton and Hove Albion. They believe that McLoughlin would be a fantastic number one for them and so are moving quickly to make sure they are the ones who sign him when he becomes a free agent this summer.

This would be big blow to a Sunderland side which has disappointed this year. The Black Cats were hoping to go one step further this season after losing out on promotion in the League One play-off final last season but poor early season form, which led to the departure of previous head coach Jack Ross, has stopped them being competitive at the top of the table.

