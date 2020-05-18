Canadian international striker Cyle Larin has allegedly been on Leeds United’s radar for a while with some noise that the Whites have been tracking his progress whilst he has been out on loan from Besiktas at Zulte Waregem. However, that interest has been ruled out according to Turkish journalist Safak Malatya of Asist Analiz:

Twitter: Bu iş pandemi işine dönmeseydi, Larin üzerinden Beşiktaş para kazanacaktı. Larin için Zulte, Leeds ile anlaşmıştı.… https://t.co/aE7rQrqO8u (@SafakSina1903)

The gist of Malatya’s tweet is that Besiktas would have earned money through Larin if it hadn’t been for the ongoing threat caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He says that “Zulte had agreed with Leeds” a deal to take Larin to Elland Road in a quick flip deal.

TEAMtalk, who also commented on this story adds a little colour to the story by saying that Belgian side Waregem “had agreed to activate Larin’s option-to-buy clause to sign him, and then sell him on to Leeds United for a profit.”

However, with the deal seemingly in the bag, the COVID-19 pandemic worsened and sporting lockdown ensued. Belgium was one of the first countries to fold in their leagues and call an end to proceedings. Due to this impacting their financial situation, the Belgians decided not to take up their option, said by TEAMtalk to be €2.5million/£2.2million, and the Canadian remains the property of Besiktas.

In his tweet, journalist Malatya ends by saying that Besiktas are looking to move Larin on and “will find him a club this summer.”

Larin has a total of eight goals in 31 appearances for the Canadian national side and has impressed on loan at Zulte Waregem scoring seven goals and providing ten assists in 29 games this season whilst in Belgium.

