Speaking to Portsmouth’s official club website, Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has said he believes it is important that the English football system is maintained despite the ongoing shutdown of football.

Football’s shutdown has seen both the immediate and longer-term future of the game brought into question. While some divisions are still yet to come to a decision regarding whether or not to restart the season, the likes of the German Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga have both restarted.

The shutdown could see a shuffle of the system and finances will leave clubs in difficult positions. One man who thinks that the system must be protected is Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Pompey boss said that while financial adjustments are likely, he thinks it will be as challenging as ever for teams trying to work their ways up the divisions. He said:

“I think that League One will be similar to the division we already know, although there might be an adjustment in money. But the Premier League has such an influx of top foreign players and that makes it the strongest in the world. It’s very competitive.

“Going up from one division to another has always been a challenge. It will be no different and you’ll still have to work hard to earn it.

“In turn, that shunts a lot of very good footballers who cannot get into the top sides down to the Championship and our division. That has ensured an excellent system and it’s something that we definitely want to protect moving forward.

“Going up from one division to another has always been a challenge. It will be no different and you’ll still have to work hard to earn it. And when we do get there, I certainly do feel that we’ll be capable of competing at that higher level.

“There are conflicting reports, but our job is to make sure people are ready should the decision be made to restart. Things will have to come to a head soon, though, and there’s just no way of keeping everyone happy.”