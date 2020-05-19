Despite the current championship season not yet concluded, many clubs and fans are already looking ahead to next season. considering the current financial climate, Clubs will have difficult decisions regarding which players to keep and which players will move on.

Despite being in 13th place in the Championship table, Queens Park Rangers are the 3rd highest scorers in the league, with 58 goals so far this season (FootyStats). Mark Warburton has had QPR playing some of the most exciting attacking football fans have seen at Loftus Road for some years.

Their standout performer this season has been attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze. The 21 year old has been part of the QPR set up since 2016, spending the 2017/18 season out on loan at Wycombe Wanderers. However, the 2019/20 season has seen Eze put in numerous man of the match performances. The QPR number 10 has scored 12 goals for The Hoops this season, as well as setting up 8 goals for his teammates. Eze has caught the eye of fans with dazzling runs and trickery to beat defenders.

Eze’s current contract runs until the summer of 2021, but he has already attracted lots of interest from Premier League clubs. Before the enforced break Tottenham Hotspur were clear favourites to sign Eze, paying a fee in the region of £20 million.

Fans have been reacting to a tweet posted by QPR HQ…

Twitter: Are you confident that Ebere Eze will still be a QPR player next season? #QPR (@QPRHQ)

Most fans were in agreement that it will be a struggle to keep their talented young midfielder who has represented England U21’s on three occasions.

Here are some of the responses

Twitter: RT @qpr_ollie: @QPRHQ No but hopeful we can keep him one more season (@QPRHQ)

Twitter: RT @olygeorge_: @QPRSteve1982 @QPRHQ I think if contract talks break down before the transfer window opens we are selling him for less than… (@QPRHQ)

Twitter: RT @StacksSonny: @QPRHQ He’ll be gone for less than.10 million imo (@QPRHQ)

Twitter: RT @Simon_Corley: @QPRHQ No. He’ll be gone 💯☹️ (@QPRHQ)

It is pretty clear what fans of QPR think, although many will be hoping they can keep hold of Eze until the end of his contract. Although, in difficult times, QPR maybe looking to profit from a financially stable Premier League club, especially as the player could leave for free at the end of his current deal.