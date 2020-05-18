MANSFIELD TOWN HAVE RELEASED 11 PLAYERS, INCLUDING STRIKER CRAIG DAVIES, AS ANNOUNCED BY THEIR OFFICIAL CLUB WEBSITE THIS AFTERNOON.

The Stags have released their retained list today with it being announced last week that the League Two season has been finished.

Neal Bishop, Otis Khan, Conrad Logan, Alex MacDonald, Robert Olejnik, Krystian Pearce, Matt Preston, Omari Sterling-James, Noah Stokes and Hayden White are all also leaving on free transfers.

Mansfield have offered new deals to Tom Fielding, Jordan Graham, Lewis Gibbens, Nicky Maynard, Joe Riley, Alistair Smith and Aiden Walker.

Davies, who is 34 years old, will have to weigh up his options over the coming months as a free agent and search for a new club. The Wales international had fallen down the pecking order at Field Mill this past season and made just six appearances in all competitions.

The Stags signed him in June 2018 from fellow fourth tier side Oldham Athletic after he scored 14 goals in the 2017/18 season for the Latics. However, he managed just two goals last term.

Davies is a vastly experienced striker in the Football League and has played 517 games in his lengthy career, scoring 118 goals. He has had spells with the likes of Oxford United, Hellas Verona, Chesterfield, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Wigan Athletic and Scunthorpe United in the past.

The veteran forward, like many other players in the Football League, faces an uncertain future in the game as a free agent now. He is a decent option for a club out there needing strikers this summer.

