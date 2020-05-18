Speaking to Football Insider, former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has urged Leeds United defender Barry Douglas to make a summer move to Rangers this summer, amid links with a move to the Scottish Premiership side.

A report from Football Insider a week or so ago claimed that Leeds United defender Barry Douglas is wanted by Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers. The left-back has fallen down the pecking order somewhat and with the Whites in pole position for promotion to the Premier League, Douglas’ future has come into question.

One man who thinks Douglas should pounce on the chance to move to Rangers this summer is Kevin Phillips. Speaking to Football Insider, the former Sunderland striker has said that he thinks it would be a great chance for the left-back. He said:

“Bielsa has been consistent with his team selection and it will only get tougher if they go up. Signings will come in and displace players that are already in the side so it would be very difficult for him to break into a Leeds side in the Premier League. If they go up many other players will be in the same situation.

“It would be a great chance to go to a club like Rangers. It will be a very attractive proposition for the player and I can see it happening.”

Since joining Leeds in 2018, the Scot has played in 39 games across all competitions for the Whites, providing five assists in the process. Do you think Douglas should make a move to Rangers this summer if the chance presents itself?

Should Barry Douglas join Rangers this summer?