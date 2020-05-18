Port vale have released six players, including midfielder will Atkinson, as announced by their official club website this afternoon.

Vale have released their retained list with it being announced last week that the League Two season has finished.

Callum Evans, Kieran Kennedy, Ryan Lloyd, Johnny Maddison and Jordan Macfarlane-Archer are all also leaving John Askey’s side on free transfers.

They have offered new deals to David Amoo, Rhys Browne, Shaun Brisley, Cristian Montano, Tom Conlon, Mark Cullen and Nathan Smith.

Atkinson, who is 31 years old, is leaving Vale Park after just a season at the club. He joined them on a free last summer and made just 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

The experienced midfielder will now have to weigh up his options over the coming months and find a new club.

Atkinson started his career at Hull City and went onto play eight times for the Tigers’ first-team, as well as enjoy loan spells away Mansfield Town, Rochdale, Rotherham United and Plymouth Argyle.

He left the KCOM Stadium on a permanent basis for Bradford City in January 2012 and spent a year-and-a-half on the books at Valley Parade, helping them gain promotion to League One in his second campaign there.

Atkinson then reunited with ex-Hull boss Phil Brown at Southend United and spent four seasons there before a stint another at Mansfield.

He rocked up at Port Vale last summer on a free transfer and finds himself in the same position again this year, like many other players in the lower leagues will.

