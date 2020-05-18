Hot on the heels of Nigel Clough’s departure from Burton Albion comes the linked news of former Derby County, and current Brewers, defender Jake Buxton has been promoted to player-manager according to the club’s website.

Clough’s departure from the helm at Burton ends the former Liverpool player’s second spell in charge at the Pirelli Stadium with Buxton making his first step up into any form of managerial responsibility. Buxton and Clough had been somewhat inseparable with the reliable defender following Clough to Derby and back to Burton when Clough returned.

The Brewers website article confirms that Clough will “step away in the coming weeks.” Commenting on his replacement, Burton chairman, Ben Robinson, said of the appointment of Buxton that: “he is the natural choice to take over as player/manager as he knows the club inside and out. He continues our long tradition of giving young managers an opportunity and I’m sure he will go on to be as successful as he has been on the field.”

Sutton-in-Ashfield born Buxton has played 98 times for the Brewers since his arrival from Wigan Athletic when Clough returned to the Brewers for his second managerial stint, scoring one goal and adding four assists.

As a player, Buxton made his name at Derby County, featuring 159 times for the Rams, scoring 13 times and contributing nine assists. Now he has to combine his playing skill-set with a step-up to the manager, something that he is looking forward to.

On his appointment, Buxton said: “I want to thank the Chairman for giving me this tremendous opportunity. It’s an immense honour to follow in the footsteps of Nigel Clough who has achieved so much in the game, especially here at Burton Albion, and who has helped me progress throughout my career.”

Now his progress and focus will be switched towards next season, what with League One said likely to close in its current campaign as the COVID-19 virus continues to bite deep.

