It’s been a very weird season for Sheffield Wednesday.

Officially, they have had three managers this year. Steve Bruce though didn’t make it to the first match and while hopes were high for Lee Bullen, the club decided he wasn’t the man a month in and he was replaced by Garry Monk.

He then had a great start as manager, rising as high as 3rd in the Sky Bet Championship table. But then the wheels started to fall off the bus. Their form dropped off a cliff as soon as 2020 started and they dropped down the league table so quickly that fans were thinking more and relegation than they were promotion. Especially because the season had been dogged by reports of a massive points deduction due to problems with Financial Fair Play. Then, of course, the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus.

But which players have impressed this season? Well, this is for you to decide with the unique duel! Tell us what you think and enjoy!

You ultimately voted for . Start again Jacob Murphy Vote Morgan Fox Vote Julian Borner Vote Steven Fletcher P Vote Moses Odubajo Vote Barry Bannan Vote Massimo Luongo Vote Jordan Rhodes Vote Dominic Iorfa Vote Atdhe Nuhiu Vote Liam Palmer Vote Cameron Dawson Vote Connor Wickham Vote Adam Reach Vote Sam Hutchinson Vote Alessio da Cruz Vote Kadeem Harris Vote Fernando Forestieri Vote Tom Lees Vote Keiren Westwood Vote Sam Winnall Vote Kieran Lee Vote