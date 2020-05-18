It’s been a very weird season for Sheffield Wednesday.

Officially, they have had three managers this year. Steve Bruce though didn’t make it to the first match and while hopes were high for Lee Bullen, the club decided he wasn’t the man a month in and he was replaced by Garry Monk.

He then had a great start as manager, rising as high as 3rd in the Sky Bet Championship table. But then the wheels started to fall off the bus. Their form dropped off a cliff as soon as 2020 started and they dropped down the league table so quickly that fans were thinking more and relegation than they were promotion. Especially because the season had been dogged by reports of a massive points deduction due to problems with Financial Fair Play. Then, of course, the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus.

But which players have impressed this season? Well, this is for you to decide with the unique duel! Tell us what you think and enjoy!

You ultimately voted for .

Start again

Jacob Murphy

Morgan Fox

Julian Borner

Steven Fletcher P

Moses Odubajo

Barry Bannan

Massimo Luongo

Jordan Rhodes

Dominic Iorfa

Atdhe Nuhiu

Liam Palmer

Cameron Dawson

Connor Wickham

Adam Reach

Sam Hutchinson

Alessio da Cruz

Kadeem Harris

Fernando Forestieri

Tom Lees

Keiren Westwood

Sam Winnall

Kieran Lee

Leaderboard

  Adam Reach 0%
  Alessio da Cruz 0%
  Atdhe Nuhiu 0%
  Barry Bannan 0%
  Cameron Dawson 0%
  Connor Wickham 0%
  Dominic Iorfa 0%
  Fernando Forestieri 0%
  Jacob Murphy 0%
  Jordan Rhodes 0%
  Julian Borner 0%
  Kadeem Harris 0%
  Keiren Westwood 0%
  Kieran Lee 0%
  Liam Palmer 0%
  Massimo Luongo 0%
  Morgan Fox 0%
  Moses Odubajo 0%
  Sam Hutchinson 0%
  Sam Winnall 0%
  Steven Fletcher P 0%
  Tom Lees 0%