Coronavirus has had a detrimental impact on football in more than one way. Despite an uncertainty, clubs are still looking ahead to next season despite some not knowing what league they will be playing in. However, for some clubs the financial impact of coronavirus is making it difficult to complete transfers. Leeds United are one of those clubs according to TeamTALK.

Leeds United have had their eye on Canadian striker Cyle Larin for a year now and it looked like a €5million/£4.4million transfer deal to sign the player had been agreed. However, in TeamTalk understands this deal has collapsed due to the financial pressures that have come about due to coronavirus.

Leeds were due to the sign the striker for £5 million from Zulte Waregem after they had an option to buy the striker for £2.5 million from Larin’s parent club Besiktas. However, the current financial position of Waregem means they are not able to complete the transfer. If Leeds are still interested and in a position to sign Larin they would have to contact Besiktas directly.

Larin has been in good form for Zulte Waregem in Jupiler Pro League, Belgium’s top-flight league, this season. The 6ft 2″ striker has scored 9 goals this season as well as providing 11 assists. Helder Costa and Patrick Bamford have been leading the line this season for Leeds United, but they will need to add depth to their squad for next season. The pair have only scored a combined 17 goals this season. Surely Whites jefe, Marco Bielsa, will be looking to add to their attacking options for next season, especially if they find themselves playing top-flight football.