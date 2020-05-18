Nigel Clough has left his role as Burton Albion head coach and has been replaced by club captain Jake Buxton as confirmed by the club website.

This was Clough’s second spell as the manager of Burton after initially being with the club for 11 years. In that reign he was able to guide them to the EFL. In 2015 after periods with Derby County and Sheffield United, he returned to the club and once again took Burton higher than they have ever been before by getting them promoted to the Sky Bet Championship. However, they were relegated after just a season in that division.

And with Burton 12th in Sky Bet League One during the Coronavirus suspension, Clough has decided to resign as the Brewers head coach. Assistant Manager Gary Crosby and Chief Scout Simon Clough will also be stepping down.

There will be no elongated manager search either as Burton already have their man with club captain Jake Buxton stepping up to the role as soon as his playing contract has finished.

Burton chairman Ben Robinson said: “Nigel Clough has achieved phenomenal success with the club during two spells going back 22 years. During this time, the club has enjoyed the greatest period in its history including two years in the Championship, which for a club of our stature is a remarkable achievement.

“Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic is having a dramatic impact on all football clubs, meaning we have to make difficult financial decisions going forward in order to safeguard the club and ensure it still exists for the supporters and the benefit of the community for generations to come. At present we have no idea when football will be safe to re-start and whether we will be able to play in front of crowds or behind closed doors, which brings a high degree of financial uncertainty.

“It’s therefore with a heavy heart that after talks with Nigel, Gary and Simon we have agreed that their departure will help us meet these challenges. I want to thank them for all their hard work and dedication over their long association with the club.

“Jake Buxton is the natural choice to take over as player/manager as he knows the club inside and out. He continues our long tradition of giving young managers an opportunity and I’m sure he will go on to be as successful as he has been on the field.”

