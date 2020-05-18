Walsall’s Liam Roberts has told the Express and Star that he believes the health of the fans is more important than football following the Sky Bet League One season ending early.

Last week Sky Bet League Two was ended early due to the Coronavirus. The division could have attempted to continue to run like the Premier League and Sky Bet Championship are trying to do but clubs decided that playing games behind closed doors was not worth it.

Roberts’ Saddlers team had a middling season where promotion or relegation was not on the cards meaning that everything ending early will not affect them too much. But what may really hurt if there is a delayed start to next season which is something that has started to come up. Roberts has said that while he does want to get back to football, the health of the fans is far more important than the sport.

Roberts said: “Everything is up the air at the minute but the main priority, even outside the football world, is that I hope all the Saddlers fans and everyone connected with Walsall and their families are well,” he said.

“That’s the most important thing at the moment, making sure that they’re OK.

“The quicker everyone gets better, the quicker we can get back to football.

“At the end of the day it’s about the safety of everyone connected with the club, that’s the main priority at the moment.”

In what is now their last match of the season, Walsall had beaten Exeter City 3-1.

