Nahki Wells has told the Telegraph and Argus that he will always remember the goal he scored in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final against Northampton Town as the one which launched his career.

Since Bradford were relegated from the Premier League two decades ago, they have had a miserable time as they have dropped down the leagues. But seven years ago the Bantams had one of the best seasons in their recent history. Not only did they amaze the country by reaching the final of the League Cup, beating the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa on the way, but they were also promoted via the play-offs to end many years of hurt.

Wells was a big part of that, scoring in the play-off final and forming a potent partnership with James Hanson throughout the season. Many years on he continues to score goals on a regular basis for Bristol City, who were challenging for promotion before the suspension of the season, but Wells credits the goal he scored at Wembley as what launched his career.

He said: “It was one of the biggest games of my career. It was the catalyst to where I have been able to get to.

“It gave me a platform to go on and build myself a quite successful career from that point.

“I was more of an impact player in my first season but I think I had a big influence in us staying up,

“I obviously wanted to be a main man every time. James (Hanson) was in front of me but Phil Parkinson incorporated me into the game very smartly.

“That allowed me to build for the next season and that’s why I think I went on to have a good year.

“To play in a League Cup final and get promoted in my second full season was just a dream start to my career.

“That paved the way for me to have a successful time in the Championship and a bite at the Premier League.”

