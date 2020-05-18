Football is at a standstill at the moment. However, that does not mean that transfer stories are following the same trajectory. Leeds United are competing with the Premier League and Championship clubs for highly-regarded youngster Harrison Webster according to TEAMtalk.

17-year-old, Harrison Webster has been on the radar for several EFL and Premier League club for some time now. As reported by TeamTalk, the left side player had an unsuccessful trial with Wolves last season, but interest in the youngster has grown again as he nears the end of his contract at non-league Hartlepool United.

Leeds United are facing fierce competition from fellow Championship clubs Bristol City and Nottingham Forest, League 1 Sunderland and Premier League Burnley and Wolves for the youngster’s signature.

Webster hasn’t broken into the Hartlepool first team yet, so clubs must really see potential in the young player. Hartlepool United could still offer the youngster a contract. However, with clubs like Leeds United interested, it is more than likely Webster will look to enhance his career higher up the football pyramid.

Leeds boss Marco Bielsa has proved he isn’t afraid of playing a youngster. The average age of the Leeds squad this season has been 25 years old (stat from TransferMarket). This season has seen the likes Leif ‘Very Good’ Davis burst on to the scene at Elland Road.

Regardless of who Webster signs for, he is certainly one to look out for in the EFL in the years to come.