A decision has already been made on the outcome of the League Two season, with League One still in the balance. However, one Championship club chief executive believes not finishing the championship season would be the worst possible outcome.

In a revealing interview with The Sunday Times, Cardiff City Chief Executive, Mehmet Dalman discussed the financial impact ending the season would have on most Championship sides.

“The Championship has always been an investment for owners trying to chase the holy grail of promotion, knowing if they fail they would be suffering financially,” Dalman told the Sunday Times. “I can name you clubs like Derby who have spent a fortune and now are running into difficulties. “The idea we will not finish the league is absurd as that would leave clubs like Leeds and West Brom in a difficult position because they have invested a lot to get the promotion spot. Not finishing the season — even if it’s in September or October and even if you scrap next season to do so — would be a travesty.”

Cardiff are a financially secure club, mainly thanks to owner Vincent Tan. However, there are plenty of clubs in the Championship who aren’t as secure. Dalman also commented that there has been a lack of leadership from the EFL in helping clubs deal with the financial difficulties they are facing with football not taking place currently. The EFL have told clubs to deal with it in the way they think is best. In League One and Two, most clubs have furloughed players and staff in an attempt to cut costs. The EFL may also introduce a salary cap in order to help clubs moving forward.

The Bluebirds currently sit 6 points off the playoffs and have every chance of making them should the season resume. Promotion to the Premier League via the Championship playoffs is often given the title of ‘The Richest Game in Football’. Like many clubs, Cardiff are determined to get the season restarted and claim one of the Championship play-off places.