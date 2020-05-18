West Bromwich Albion have made some astute signings this season including some underrated loan deals including the rise of West Ham United winger Grady Diangana.

There has been the question raised on Twitter by ‘Baggies HQ’ of whether the Baggies will be able to acquire Diangana on a permanent basis in the summer.

Do you think we have any chance of signing Grady Diangana next season?#WBA pic.twitter.com/Uk97wEo8Aj — Baggies HQ (@BaggiesHQ) May 18, 2020

The youngster has contributed hugely with a number of goals and assists during the campaign before his progress was halted in January when he suffered a reoccurrence of an injury against Stoke City.

Many West Ham fans were asking for him to be recalled before Christmas ahead of the January window but David Moyes and the Hammers hierarchy decided to allow him to remain at the Hawthorns.

The 22-year-old has put in plenty of dazzling performances out wide for the Midlands club and has firmly become a fan’s favourite.

Moyes is said to have plans to reintegrate Diangana into the West Ham squad next season now he is fit and available but that stance could change if West Brom offer a sizeable fee or if West Ham get relegated to the Championship.

There has already been clarification from West Ham that will see Diangana remain at West Brom until the end of the current season regardless of when this happens.

Some West Brom supporters have had their say on Twitter regarding the possibility of retaining Diangana for the foreseeable on a permanent deal.

Obviously we all want to sign him, but he's been too good for us for West ham to consider letting him go. If they've got any sense they'll want to keep him. — Timmu Toom (@TimmuToom) May 18, 2020

Best chance for us to sign him is if West Ham stay up imo

They will no doubt be signing a load more shite so it might give us a chance to pinch him — Hunty 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@huntywbafc) May 18, 2020

Harvey Barnes scenario all over again, they know how good he is. It won't happen. — Paul Harris (@Hero_Taylor9) May 18, 2020

Essentially if West Ham go down then not a chance, if they stay up then yes, but, he’d be expensive. We don’t really have a proper gauge on where finances are so it’s impossible to predict whether it’ll be good value — Paul Chappell (@WanchopePaulo) May 18, 2020

Depends if West Ham get relegated tbh, maybe he might want to move for the promise of game time. After seeing him enjoy his football the way he has been this season, it must be crushing to be benched behind another £30m flop when he goes back 🤦🏻‍♂️ hopefully we try our luck though🤞🏼 — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) May 18, 2020