The third announcement from Portman Road confirmed that winger Gwion Edwards was to stay, with the club taking up the option on his contract for a further season.

In what has been a whirlwind of Tractor Boy news, Edwards, 27, will be a Town asset for at least another season. The £750,000 spent on freeing Edwards from his Peterborough locale seemed a risk when then-manager Paul Hurst was throwing money at league one and two players, but Edwards did settle quickly. However, a managerial change saw Welshman Gwion tried in many positions, mostly right-sided in an attempt to fit the trequarista into the first XI.

Due to the lack of consistency, Edwards was not expected to be given an extension. Yet, with the constantly breaking news from Portman Road confirming only one other first-team contract being signed, Edwards stood a better chance of a Suffolk stay.

Jordan Roberts, Danny Rowe and Will Keane all having been told their future may lay elsewhere, whilst Cole Skuse signed a new contract rather than just an extension.

Paul Lambert intends to utilise the youth system next term but as Alan Hansen once famously said: “you can’t win anything with kids.” Those words came back to haunt the former Liverpool great turned TV pundit. Hansen, having been proved wrong many times is unlikely to care if Ipswich take this route next season and do the same as Manchester United did.

This looks to be the last story from Ipswich today, although who really knows, it has been rather hectic so far!