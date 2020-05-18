Former QPR and Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp has revealed on Sky Sports’ ‘The Football Show’ that Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was offered the job at Ipswich Town before taking over as Derby County manager.

In the summer of 2018, Ipswich Town were on the lookout for a new manager. The Tractor Boys had parted ways with Mick McCarthy, bringing an end to his five-and-a-half-year tenure as manager at Portman Road.

The club ended up snatching Paul Hurst from Shrewsbury Town but now, it has been reported that they almost brought in someone else. Former QPR and Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp has revealed that the club met with Frank Lampard and Marcus Evans even offered him the job with Ispwich.

He said:

“First off I got Frank the job at Ipswich with Marcus Evans. I phoned him, I said ‘you need a manager, how Frank Lampard’s your man’, he met him, loved him, offered him the job.

“Frank said, ‘Harry, they’ve got no budget, it’s difficult, I can’t bring any players in’. I said it was a great club but you’ve not got a magic wand, you’re going to need a bit of help.”

After Lampard turned down the role he ended up being appointed by Derby County. He guided the Rams to the play-off final while Ipswich sacked Hurst after 15 games, winning just once before being relieved of his duties in October.

It would have been interesting to see how Lampard would have fared had he taken up the role with Ipswich Town on a limited budget. Now manager of Chelsea, would Ipswich have fared better under Lampard last season in comparison to how they did with Paul Hurst and Paul Lambert?