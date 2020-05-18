Speaking on Sky Sports’ Football Show, former Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp has revealed he helped Frank Lampard secure his first managerial role with Derby County.

Frank Lampard made his break into management with Derby County and upon his announcement, there were eyebrows raised. Some were surprised to see the Rams go for a manager with no experience, with Lampard jumping straight into the Championship for his first job after bringing an end to his playing days.

In his time with the Rams, Lampard impressed. He guided Derby County to the play-off finals where they fell at the hands of Aston Villa after beating Leeds United in the semi-finals.

After only one year as a manager with Derby, Lampard made another big jump to take up the managerial role with Chelsea. His legendary status at Stamford Bridge certainly played a big role in his appointment but given it is still only his second season, he has done a decent job.

Now, former QPR and Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp – the uncle of Lampard – has provided an insight into the role he played in getting Lampard his first-ever managerial role with Derby County. Speaking on Sky Sports’ ‘The Football Show’, Redknapp revealed he helped make a meeting between Derby owner Mel Morris and Lampard, leading to his appointment. He said:

“Suddenly the Derby job became available and I rang Mel Morris, he’s got a house up the road from me and we get on really well. He said he’s going to go for an experienced manager, I said you keep getting managers and getting rid of them, you’ve not been very clever at getting managers, take Frank Lampard.

“He said no, he’s got no experience, and I said there’s been lots of great managers who have gone straight from playing, you’ve got Graeme Souness, Kenny Dalglish, now you’ve got Steven Gerrard. I said he knows the game, the kid is a great professional, he knows so much about football, he’d be fantastic for you and he’d bring so much to Derby County.

“Mel said maybe as an assistant, I said no he wants to be a manager, meet him, please have a meeting with him. I made a meeting for them, they had a meeting at seven, Mel rang me at half eight and said he’s blown me away, I’ve given him the job, and that was it.

“I had no doubts he would be a success. He’s a clever, bright lad, his work ethic is incredible, he knows the game and has been brought up with the game. He will be amazing.”

Redknapp’s words on Lampard proved true as he impressed in his first and only season as Derby boss. With just under two full seasons of managerial experience under his belt, it will be interesting to see how Lampard’s career develops further.