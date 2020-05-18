Ipswich Town have decided against the options on the contracts of three senior players but insist its not necessarily the end of the road for the trio.

Will Keane, Jordan Roberts and Danny Rowe have all been informed that their deals will expire as expected on June 30th, although in that time if things should change the door is not completely shut on their town futures.

It was widely expected that former Crawley man Roberts, 26, would leave as the fit was never considered successful. Previous manager Hurst rushed to sign the free transfer back in his first few weeks in the job, and Roberts has never really settled into the starting XI with current boss Lambert choosing to loan Jordan to Gillingham in January.

Will Keane was too expected to leave, with his season ravaged by injury before it began. The short-term deal only really looking to be extended if Keane, brother of England defender Michael, had found his League One feet. Keane’s career has not mirrored that of his brother, both having come through the Manchester United youth system; Michael on an upward trajectory, Will, sadly less so.

Danny Rowe may find a positive in the situation. A skilful winger signed from non-league back in the McCarthy era, Rowe struggled to find both fitness and form, spending periods on loan at Lincoln during his first two seasons. Paul Lambert had expressed a liking for the diminutive winger. However, with finances being of a concern in the football future, keeping luxury players is going to be a thing of the past.

Gwion Edwards is now the only first-team player with no decision on his future having been made… although that could happen before I finish writing this sentence.

Gwion, yes or no?