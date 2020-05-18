At the start of the season, most people were tipping Sheffield Wednesday to follow their neighbours, Sheffield United, in gaining promotion to the Premier League. However, when the season was suspended in March, The Owls found themselves in 15th place, eight points off the play-offs. In an interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post (YEP), midfielder Joey Pelupessy opens up a little

In his interview with the YEP, midfielder Joey Pelupessy revealed Wednesday had “lost control” by March. Following a good start to December, The Owls suffered three straight defeats at the hands Stoke City, Cardiff City and Hull. Things looked to be back on track following back-to-back away wins against Brighton and high-flyers Leeds United. However, in the next 11 games, they were only able to pick up 9 points which saw them slip to 15th in the league.

Pelupessy isn’t sure what caused the sudden downfall in their season,

“I’ve spoken to a lot of people and with my family about it,” he said. “Even to us players it’s not clear why it happened.”

In the last game they played, Wednesday suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat against Brentford. The Dutch midfielder is intent of making sure that this is not only the fans last memory of this season, but also his own. He is yet to be offered a new contract at Hillsborough, so when and if the season restarts, he will be doing all he can to be offered a new deal.

Wednesday still have to play 5 of the current top 8 in The Championship. If they continue the form they showed before the season ended, The Owls certainly won’t find themselves anywhere near the playoffs. The midfielder thinks that is probably justified,

“It was not good enough and we don’t deserve to reach the play-offs.”

Sheffield Wednesday will have to play their best football of the season if they want a chance in sneaking into the playoff places.