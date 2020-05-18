Cardiff City boss Neil harris will be looking to put his own stamp on the bluebirds this summer.

He will be eager to strengthen his attacking options and could look to offer his former Millwall striker Lee Gregory an escape route from Stoke City.

Gregory, who is 31 years old, joined the Potters last summer but has only managed four goals this season. His contract at the Bet365 Stadium expires in June 2021, meaning Michael O’Neill’s side might be open to selling him to avoid losing for nothing next year.

The experienced forward spent five seasons at Millwall from 2014 to 2019 and scored 77 goals in 238 appearances in all competitions. He was a massive player for Harris at the Den and bagged a combined 23 goals over the past two campaigns to help the Lions consolidate their Championship status.

Gregory would offer Cardiff more depth and options up top next season if they decide to move for him this summer. The Bluebirds are likely to cut costs and he offers a more financially stable option than others.

The ex-Mansfield Town and FC Halifax Town striker may be on the Bluebirds’ transfer wish list over the coming months and he could move on after just a year at Stoke to another side in the second tier.

Cardiff have a few first-team players out of contract at the end of next month, including forward Danny Ward, which means they will have some voids in their squad to fill over the coming months.

Should Cardiff sign Lee Gregory?