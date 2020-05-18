Bolton wanderers remain in talks with ronan darcy over a professional contract, as per a report by the Bolton news.

However, the striker is believed to be attracting interest from elsewhere.

Bolton have managed to tie down Matthew Alexander, Sonny Graham, Adam Senior and Callum King-Harmes on contracts for next season.

Whilst they are also ready to announce the departures of Joe White, Kwame Osigwe, De’Marlio Brown-Sterling and Myles Edmondson on free transfers.

Keith Hill’s side are eager to keep hold of Darcy for the next campaign but are having to be patient.

Darcy, who is 19 years old, is highly-rated by the North-West side and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

He has risen up through the youth ranks with the Trotters and made his first-team debut on the final day of the 2018/19 season in a Championship fixture against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Darcy has since established himself as a regular for Bolton in the third tier and has made 22 appearances in all competitions this term, chipping in with two goals and two assists.

Keeping him for next season in League Two would be a massive boost for Bolton this summer but they face a tough ask in retaining his services if other clubs are in for him.

Darcy is guaranteed first-team football at Bolton, whereas if he left for another club then he might not play straight away. He must think carefully over his next move which will have big ramifications for his career.

Will Bolton keep Ronan Darcy?