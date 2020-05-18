Midfield playmaker Cole Skuse has signed a new one year deal with add-ons instead of the club taking up the one-year extension on his current contract according to Ipswich Town’s official website.

The new contract allows Skuse, 34, to also look toward a future in coaching, with the added security of an extension if he and Ipswich choose that playing is still for him. The new deal means Skuse will begin his 8th term at Portman Road, and whilst testimonials are traditionally 10 years – 8 seasons at one club is no mean feat.

“When I talk about work off the field, whether it’s coaching, or stuff in the community, or on match days, its something we – that’s me, Marcus (Evans), Lee (O’Neill) and the manager (Paul Lambert) have spoken about” Skuse replied when asked about his non-playing future.

Skuse has operated the Ipswich midfield since signing from Bristol City In 2013, back in the Mick McCarthy days. He has been a virtual constant on the team sheet, racking up 264 appearances, with two goals in that time.

Skuse’s first goal came as a complete shock to many, with the long-range thunderbolt coming in his second season at home against Cardiff.

YouTube: WONDERSTRIKE! Cole Skuse scores his first ever Ipswich Town goal in spectacular fashion

Skuse is a popular figure in the Ipswich dressing room, often referred to by the youth as a father-like figure, and his strong friendship with captain Luke Chambers is often touted as a future managerial partnership, should the opportunity arise.

Good call to keep him?