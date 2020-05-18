Ipswich Town news – new deal sees Skuse set to stay at Portman Road
Midfield playmaker Cole Skuse has signed a new one year deal with add-ons instead of the club taking up the one-year extension on his current contract according to Ipswich Town’s official website.
“When I talk about work off the field, whether it’s coaching, or stuff in the community, or on match days, its something we – that’s me, Marcus (Evans), Lee (O’Neill) and the manager (Paul Lambert) have spoken about” Skuse replied when asked about his non-playing future.
Skuse has operated the Ipswich midfield since signing from Bristol City In 2013, back in the Mick McCarthy days. He has been a virtual constant on the team sheet, racking up 264 appearances, with two goals in that time.
Skuse’s first goal came as a complete shock to many, with the long-range thunderbolt coming in his second season at home against Cardiff.
YouTube: WONDERSTRIKE! Cole Skuse scores his first ever Ipswich Town goal in spectacular fashion
Skuse is a popular figure in the Ipswich dressing room, often referred to by the youth as a father-like figure, and his strong friendship with captain Luke Chambers is often touted as a future managerial partnership, should the opportunity arise.
Good call to keep him?
Yes
Solid, dependable, player
No
Should look forwards with youth