Gaetano Berardi was one of the first wave of players brought over from the Italian leagues by Massimo Cellino when he took over the club. Berardi is the only one who has survived the test of time. He’s also survived the wrath of United’s fans and is genuinely loved by the terraces. He’s approaching the end of his current deal and Football Insider says that he is looking for a long-term deal so that he ends his career ends at Elland Road.

Referencing a ‘Leeds source’, Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that Berardi is “keen to commit to a long-term Leeds United deal” as the one-time Switzerland international “wants to finish his career at Elland Road.”

Berardi joined Leeds United from Sampdoria for what was essentially a ‘peanuts fee’. Since then the combative defender has won over Whites fans with his blood-and-guts style of defending. His ‘side before self’ attitude was no more present than in his decision to not join the ‘Sicknote Six’. This group were half-a-dozen of Cellino’s first-season purchases who cried off injured before the Charlton game in 2015.

There is no formal offer on the table for Berardi, who made his 150th appearance for the club in the last match before lockdown, a 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town at Elland Road. He has made 11 starts this season as part of 20 appearances for Leeds United and is expected to agree to a short-term deal to run beyond the end of his current contract deadline.

Beyond this short-term extension, well there lies the problem that affects the likeable utility defender. There is no talk of a further, longer deal being offered which would cover next season. That could be a season where Leeds United are paddling in Premier League waters and Berardi is thought keen to test himself at that level.

He is settled in Yorkshire and so is his immediate family and it is obvious that he remains keen to stay at Elland Road. A proper extension to his time at Leeds would not only suit the popular defender but it would give the Whites a reliable back-up player who can play pretty much across the whole backline.

