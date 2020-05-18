LUTON TOWN ARE IN NEED OF A NEW MANAGER TO REPLACE GRAEME JONES. HERE IS AN UPDATED FIVE POTENTIAL CANDIDATES FOR THE VACANT POSITION-

Nathan Jones- He is being linked with a return to Kenilworth Road. The Welshman is looking to get back into the dugout after an unsuccessful spell at fellow Championship side Stoke City.

Jones did well with Luton from 2016 to 2019, but will he return for a second spell?

Nigel Adkins- The experienced boss has been out of management for just under a year now having left Hull City at the end of last season.

He is a decent option for the Hatters and has previously managed the likes of Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Reading and Sheffield United in the past.

Chris Coleman- He has a point to prove in the Football League after his spell at Sunderland resulted in their relegation to League One in 2018. The ex-Wales boss most recently managed in China at Hebei China Fortune but was sacked in May last year.

Gareth Ainsworth- The 47 year old has done an impressive job in charge of Wycombe Wanderers over the past eight years. He guided the Chairboys to promotion from League Two in 2018 and has since had his side competing in the third tier.

Paul Heckingbottom- He is another contender for the Luton position. The former Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City defender did a good job at Barnsley, winning the Football League trophy and promotion to the Championship. However, his recent stints at Leeds United and Hibernian have not worked out.

Will Luton bring in a new manager or stick with Mick Harford for now?