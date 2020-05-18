Former Tottenham Hotspur boss has claimed that it would be unfair to promote Leeds United this season in an interview on the Sky Sports Football Show.

Leeds are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham and are well on course for promotion to the top-flight for the first time since 2004 but Redknapp believes this would be unfair.

There is still a possibility that the current season may not be able to be played to a conclusion due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the former Spurs manager thinks that based on previous seasons it would be unfair to promote Leeds.

“You’d have to look at that and maybe bring up the top two but even that is unfair, really. The top two, Leeds this time last year were walking away with the Championship and blew up, so you can’t tell,” Redknapp said.

“They looked home and dry but they couldn’t finish last season. I’m sure this year they’ll go on and do it, a good chance they will, but what about Fulham, Brentford and teams behind them, they might think they can go on a run in five or six games and might get into the top two.”

“Whichever way you come up with an answer, it’s going to be a difficult one and certain people are not going to be happy with it, that’s for sure.”

Redknapp makes a valid assessment of the current situation but on the other hand, it would also be unfair to not promote the current top two based on their incredible achievements so far this campaign.

It would also be unfair to play the season to a conclusion to avoid these scenarios but then, in turn, risking players’ health and safety due to the current crisis.

In all honesty, there is no real ‘fair’ way of ending the current season and there is in all likelihood going to be some clubs left unhappy.